PM Modi announces ₹2 lakh ex-gratia for kin of 8 victims of drowning in Gujarat

Prime Minister Modi announces ex-gratia for victims of Meshwo river drowning incident in Gujarat

Published - September 14, 2024 05:03 pm IST - Ahmedabad

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (September 14, 2024) announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each to the kin of eight persons who drowned in the Meshwo river in Gujarat's Gandhinagar district.

Eight persons from Vasna Sogthi village drowned while bathing in the Meshwo river during the immersion of Ganesha idols on Friday evening.

Condoling the incident, the Prime Minister, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), said, "Deeply saddened by the news of the loss of lives in the drowning incident in Dehgam taluk of Gujarat. My condolences to all the families who have lost loved ones in this tragedy. May God grant peace to the departed souls."

“PM Modi announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund to the next of kin of the deceased persons and a relief of ₹50,000 to the injured,” the PMO posted on X.

A funeral procession was taken out for the deceased in Vasna Sogthi village on Saturday (September 14, 2024).

Dehgam MLA Balrajsinh Chauhan, MP Hasmukh Patel, political leaders and Government officials were also present for the mass funeral.

