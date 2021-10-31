PM Modi, Amit Shah pay tributes to Sardar Patel on National Unity Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File

New Delhi/Kevadia

31 October 2021 11:11 IST

India becoming fully capable of meeting any internal or external challenge, says Mr. Modi

India is becoming fully capable of meeting any internal or external challenge, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday, and asserted that the country will be able to achieve its goals only if people stay united.

Addressing the nation on the birth anniversary of first deputy Prime Minister and home minister of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, he said that on every front, be it land, water, air, space, India's capabilities and resolve are now unprecedented.

"Sardar Patel always wanted India to be capable, inclusive, sensitive, alert, humble and developed. He always prioritised national interest," Mr Modi said.

Today, deriving inspiration from him, the country is becoming fully capable of meeting both external and internal challenges, he said.

In the last seven years, the country has been freed of many decades old unwanted laws, he noted.

'Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat'

Noting that the nation is paying tribute to Sardar Patel who gave his life for 'Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat', Mr Modi said Patel lives not only in history but also in the hearts of all Indians.

Union minister Amit Shah said on Sunday that Sardar Patel gave a message to the world that nobody can destroy the unity and integrity of India.

Kevadia, where a 182 metre-tall statue of Sardar Patel is located, is not just any place today, it has become a shrine of national unity and patriotism, Mr Shah said in Gujarat.

Patel's birth anniversary is celebrated as the National Unity Day.

"Sardar Patel gave a message to the world that nobody can destroy the unity and integrity of India," he said.

Sardar Patel was the proponent of a country where everybody should get same opportunity and where everybody has the freedom to pursue his/her dreams, Mr Modi said.