India’s diversity is its strength, says PM Modi addressing 101st edition of Mann Ki Baat

May 28, 2023 11:04 am | Updated 11:26 am IST

This episode is the beginning of Mann Ki Baat’s second century, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the 101st edition of his monthly radio programme on May 28.

“In the first round of ‘Yuva Sangam’, about 1,200 youths toured 22 States of the country. Everyone who have been a part of it, are returning with such memories, which will remain etched in their hearts for the rest of their lives... India’s diversity is its strength...,” the Prime Minister said talking to those who participated in the initiative.

A brainchild of the Ministry of Education, the ‘Yuva Sangam’ youth exchange programme aims to strengthen people-to-people connections, especially between youths of different States, and introduce them to the culture and values of India. The idea of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ was conceptualised to create a cultural connect between various States of India.

PM Modi’s monthly radio programme recently completed its 100th episode which was aired on April 26 live across the country.

PM recalls visit to Hiroshima Peace Memorial and Museum

Recalling his visit to the Hiroshima Peace Memorial and Museum, the Prime Minister said Gurugram has a unique museum — Museo Camera. It houses a collection of more than 8,000 cameras belonging to the era after 1860. “Tamil Nadu’s Museum of Possibilities has been designed keeping in mind our Divyang people,” he said.

The 100th edition of the Mann ki Baat programme made its global broadcast on April 30. The programme was also broadcasted live at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

In the Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, Mr. Modi addresses the people of the country on different issues. It was first aired on October 3, 2014, and is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month at 11 a.m. on the entire All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan (DD) network.

(With agency inputs)

