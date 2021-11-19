PM Modi addresses the nation on farm welfare | Live updates

19 November 2021 08:46 IST

"Today is the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Today, PM will inaugurate key schemes relating to irrigation in Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh," his office said in a tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 9 a.m. on November 19, his office said.

"Then, he will go to Jhansi for the 'Rashtra Raksha Samparpan Parv.' Before all of these programmes, he will address the nation at 9 AM," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

Mr. Modi addressed the nation last on October 22, to congratulate the citizens on on reaching the 100-crore COVID-19 vaccine milestone.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi usually addresses the nation to inform important decisions such as demonetisation, anti-satellite missile mission, imposing COVID-19 lockdown, and announcement of key welfare schemes.

Here are the live updates:

9:00 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes people on Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. He mentions that the Kartarpur corridor has been re-opened. He adds that over the years he has seen the problems related to farmers and that on becoming Prime Minister he prioritised issues related to farmers.

Prime Minister adds "many are unaware that 80% of India’s farmers have been holding of less than 2 hectares. This accounts to 10 crore farmers whose lives revolve around these small land holdings."