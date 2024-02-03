PM Modi accentuates on ‘Modi Guarantee’ as a key campaign slogan 

February 03, 2024 07:55 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

“Modi’s guarantee begins where expectations from others conclude,” remarked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting the ‘Modi Guarantee’ as a key campaign slogan in the run-up to the upcoming general elections in the country.

“The new Budget was unveiled just two days ago, reinforcing a policy that has lifted 25 crore people out of poverty in the last decade. This budget is a guarantee to bolster support for the impoverished. It provides guarantee for the development of all sections of society, encompassing youth, fisherfolk, and farmers. As you are aware, Modi’s guarantee means guarantee to fulfilling the guarantee,” said Mr. Modi addressing a massive public rally in Sambalpur city of Odisha on Saturday.

“Over the past decade, four crore impoverished families have acquired their own concrete homes, with approximately 25 lakh beneficiaries hailing from Odisha. We are currently examining cases of individuals who have not yet received houses under the Prime Minister Awas Yojna (PMAY),” he announced.

“The budget has also earmarked the construction of an additional two crore new PMAY houses. This reflects Modi’s guarantee to ensuring housing for families without homes across the country,” the PM affirmed.

“Under the PM Kisan Nidhi scheme, every farmer has received ₹30,000 in his bank account. For the first time, the BJP government has fixed the minimum support price at one and a half times the cost of farm inputs of paddy, and there has been an increase in paddy procurement from farmers,” Mr. Modi said addressing a public rally — arguably the first poll rally ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Mr. Modi maintained that the BJP government has been consistently trying to ease lives of people. “Ensuring an increase in income and savings, along with reducing expenses, is a fundamental responsibility of the government. We have prioritised providing electricity to habitations that have remained in darkness for decades since independence,” he said.

Emphasising on phrase ‘Modi Guarantee’, he said, “Modi has guaranteed to make sisters ‘lakhpati’. During past 10 years, 1 crore sisters have become ‘Lakhpati Didi’. Steps have been taken in the budget to make 3 crore sisters as lakhpati.”

“In the decade leading up to 2014, the ruling party was engaged in a higher number of corruptions than the number of announcements made in the budget. The youth of the country experienced a sense of despair before 2014, with their future appearing bleak. However, the situation has undergone a transformation. Presently, the youth of India are more confident, thanks to the honest and robust BJP Government that supports them,” Mr. Modi remarked.

He went on to say, “those who did not have any guarantee to offer to bank have now Modi Guarantee. If anyone wants to take Mudra Yojna Guarantee, he or she has Modi Guarantee. Even someone wish to take advantage of PM SVANidhi, he has Modi Guarantee.”

Earlier at a ceremony unveiling the permanent campus of IIM-Sambalpur, the PM inaugurated and laid foundation for development projects worth around ₹70,000 crore including many projects related to education, railways, roads, electricity, and petroleum.

