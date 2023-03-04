PM MITRA Scheme: Centre receives 18 applications from 13 States

March 04, 2023 01:30 am | Updated 01:30 am IST - New Delhi

The government has received 18 applications from 13 States for the 7 Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel parks approved earlier, which are in the "advanced stage" of consideration, Textile Secretary Rachna Shah said on Friday.

The Union Cabinet had in October 2021 approved the setting up of 7 Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel parks with a total outlay of ₹4,445 crore for five years to position India strongly on the global textiles map.

Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) parks were announced in the Union Budget for 2021-22.

The parks will be set up at greenfield/brownfield sites located in different willing States.

"We had received 18 applications from 13 States. They are in the advanced stage in terms of consideration," the textile secretary said at a press conference here.