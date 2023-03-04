HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PM MITRA Scheme: Centre receives 18 applications from 13 States

The Union Cabinet had in October 2021 approved the setting up of 7 Mega Integrated Textile Region

March 04, 2023 01:30 am | Updated 01:30 am IST - New Delhi

PTI

The government has received 18 applications from 13 States for the 7 Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel parks approved earlier, which are in the "advanced stage" of consideration, Textile Secretary Rachna Shah said on Friday.

The Union Cabinet had in October 2021 approved the setting up of 7 Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel parks with a total outlay of ₹4,445 crore for five years to position India strongly on the global textiles map.

Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) parks were announced in the Union Budget for 2021-22.

The parks will be set up at greenfield/brownfield sites located in different willing States.

"We had received 18 applications from 13 States. They are in the advanced stage in terms of consideration," the textile secretary said at a press conference here.

Related Topics

textile and clothing

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.