PM making friends rich while giving four-year contracts to Agniveers: Rahul

Congress activists across 3,500 Assembly constituencies hold satyagraha against new military recruitment scheme

Congress activists across 3,500 Assembly constituencies hold satyagraha against new military recruitment scheme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made his friends daulatveer (rich) while making youth Agniveers with a four-year contract, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said on Monday.

Mr. Gandhi's attack on the Prime Minister came on a day when the party leaders and activists observed a “peaceful satyagraha” across 3,500 Assembly constituencies to demand rollback of the new military recruitment scheme.

“The Prime Minister is making his friends daulatveer (rich) by handing them country’s airports for 50 years while making youths Agniveers on a four-year contract,” Mr. Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi that played around words.

"The Congress is doing #SatyagrahaForYouth against Agnipath across the country today. This satyagraha will not stop until the youth get justice,” he added.

From party general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal leading the protests in Kerala to Sachin Pilot in the Tonk constituency of Rajasthan, party MPs and MLAs spread across the country to sit on a satyagraha

'The government's duty is to provide security rather than create insecurity in the minds of lakhs of men and women who aspire to serve the nation by joining the armed forces. The government has itself admitted to a shocking 1,25,000 non-commissioned vacancies," party spokesperson Mohan Prakash told reporters.

"We stand with the lakhs of ex-servicemen who are concerned about the scheme’s impact on the ethos, unit cohesion and combat effectiveness of the armed forces," he added.