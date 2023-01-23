PM, Lok Sabha Speaker pay tribute to Netaji at Parliament

January 23, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla paid floral tributes at the portrait of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in the Central Hall of Parliament House on his birth anniversary today.

In a tweet earlier in the day, Mr. Modi said that his government is working to realise Netaji’s vision for India.

Without directly qouting the event, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said that it is laughable for party following S.P. Mukerjee now claiming to be Netaji’s bhakts given the views that Netaji and S.P. Mukherjee held about each other.

Today, on Parakram Diwas, I pay homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and recall his unparalleled contribution to India's history. He will be remembered for his fierce resistance to colonial rule. Deeply influenced by his thoughts, we are working to realise his vision for India. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2023

Several Union Ministers, leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, MPs from across the parties were also present at the function.

As many as 80 students selected by the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Youth Affairs under the programme, ‘Know Your Leaders’, also participated in the event.

“Today, on Parakram Diwas, I pay homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and recall his unparalleled contribution to India’s history. He will be remembered for his fierce resistance to colonial rule. Deeply influenced by his thoughts, we are working to realise his vision for India,” Mr. Modi said in a tweet.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Birla said that Netaji’s sacrifice for the nation inspires every Indian and fills us with new energy and determination. “Netaji had an unwavering faith in India’s rich and glorious history,” he said.

He recalled that Netaji always wanted to see India as a “self-reliant, and modern nation.”

The fanfare with which Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary was celebrated this year stood in stark contrast with a sombre affair last year when other than PM Modi, Speaker Mr. Birla, Minister Piyush Goyal and V. Muraleedharan, MPs from only the TMC and the YSR Congress were present.

Taking a dig at the BJP, senior Congress leader Mr. Ramesh tweeted, “The successor party to the one founded by S.P. Mukerjee claiming to be Netaji bhakts is laughable given what Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and S.P. Mukerjee thought of each other as revealed in the latter’s diaries. Netaji’s elder brother opposed the partition of Bengal so ardently advocated by the founder of Jan Sangh.”

TMC’s Rajya Sabha leader Derek O’Brien also launched a broadside at the BJP. “The BJP, like a good student, has learnt its lesson from us well and is following the traditions that it should have long upheld,” he told The Hindu.