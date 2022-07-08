PM likely to unveil State Emblem on new Parliament next week

The new Parliament is expected to accommodate up to 888 members in the Lok Sabha chamber, 384 in Rajya Sabha and up to 1,272 seats for a joint session

The State Emblem was adapted from the Lion Capital of Ashoka. Construction work in full swing for the New Parliament house Building in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

The new Parliament is expected to accommodate up to 888 members in the Lok Sabha chamber, 384 in Rajya Sabha and up to 1,272 seats for a joint session

The State Emblem on top of the new Parliament building that is under construction is likely to be unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 11, according to reliable sources.

The building, which is being constructed by the Central Public Works Department through its contractor Tata Projects Ltd., is on course to be completed by the deadline in October, according to one of the officials. The emblem was created by sculptors Sunil Deore and Laxman Vyas and the fabrication done in Aurangabad, Jaipur and Delhi, according to the CPWD’s consultant for the Central Vista project, HCP Design, Planning and Management Ltd.

In a written statement to The Hindu, HCP said the State Emblem at the new Parliament building is 4.34 meters wide and 6.5 meters tall and made entirely in bronze. It took about nine months to craft the State Emblem, it said.

“It was installed at the site a month ago and since then the finishing work on it is in process,” HCP said.

The State Emblem was adapted from the Lion Capital of Ashoka at Sarnath that depicts four lions mounted back-to-back. Adopted on January 26, 1950, the profile shows three lions with a Dharma Chakra, a bull and horse underneath, with the motto Satyameva Jayate (meaning, truth alone triumphs) written below it.

The new Parliament, being built adjacent to the heritage Parliament building, is triangular in shape, with the Emblem crowning the building. The project, which started in January 2021 with an estimated cost of ₹971 crore, is supposed to be completed in time for the Winter Session of Parliament. The new building is expected to accommodate up to 888 members in the Lok Sabha chamber, 384 in Rajya Sabha and up to 1,272 seats for a joint session, keeping in view a possible expansion of Parliament after the next delimitation.