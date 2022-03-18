Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurating the centenary celebrations of the Mathrubhumi daily in Kozhikode on Friday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

March 18, 2022 22:43 IST

Modi cites Swachh Bharat and ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaigns

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the role played by the Indian media in the success of national campaigns such as Swachh Bharat and “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao”, besides promoting yoga and fitness in the country.

Opening the centenary celebrations of the Malayalam newspaper Mathrubhumi, the Prime Minister pointed out that the occasion coincided with the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence.

He called upon media organisations to join the efforts to develop a strong and inclusive India.

Advertising

Advertising

“Large-scale transformation is needed for any policy to succeed. Every media house in the country took up our campaigns with great sincerity, beyond the domains of politics and political parties,” Mr. Modi said in his virtual address.

The Prime Minister recalled the contribution of the founders of Mathrubhumi towards India’s freedom movement and the newspaper’s efforts to uphold the democratic ethos of the country during the Emergency.

Highlighting India’s fight against COVID-19, the Prime Minister said that the country was now moving towards being an economic superpower.

He said the country was leading the world in technological advancements and that the public was eager to embrace positive changes.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in his virtual address, pointed out that Mathrubhumi was one of the very few dailies founded during the freedom struggle that survived the oppression of the British government. He urged the daily to take a bold stand against divisive forces.

M.V. Shreyams Kumar, managing director of Mathrubhumi, said that the daily still stood by its founding policies of truth, equality and fraternity.

Writer M.T. Vasudevan Nair unveiled the centenary plaque. Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan, Tourism and Public Works Minister P.A. Mohammed Riyas and Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly V.D. Satheesan spoke.