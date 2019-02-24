PM-KISAN is ‘bribe for votes’: Chidambaram

Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram on Sunday described PM-KISAN as a “bribe for votes” scheme, and criticised the Election Commission for not acting against it.

In a series of tweets, Mr. Chidamabaram called it an attempt to buy votes.

“Today is the ‘cash for vote’ day. The BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) government will officially give a bribe of ₹2,000 per agricultural family to get their votes. The money will go to the cultivating farmer as well as the absentee landlord,” Mr. Chidambaram said.

“Nothing can be more shameful in a democracy than bribes for votes. The greater shame is that the Election Commission is unable to stop the bribe for votes,” he added.

BSP chief Mayawati, too, slammed the Centre for the scheme.

She tweeted: “₹500 a month to poor farmers under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi is an insult of farmers. Farmers believe in their labour and want remunerative price for their produce but BJP mentality to give them little monetary help is atrocious and arrogant. BJP has failed to fulfil their promise.”

“Giving @₹17 per day to few farmers just before Lok Sabha elections is pure hoodwinking. BJP reflects poor in their thinking towards farmers and solving their misery. BJP misused govt power & machinery in a brazen manner and still not hesitating,” she added.