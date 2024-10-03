PM Internship Scheme rolled out on pilot basis; aims to provide 1 crore internships over five years

The government on Thursday (October 3, 2024) rolled out the Prime Minister’s Internship Scheme on a pilot basis that will provide a total annual financial assistance of ₹66,000 to those in the age group of 21 to 24, and aim to cover 1 crore youth over five years.

“By December 2, we expect to have about 1 lakh unemployable youth from economically weaker sections to begin their on-the-job training on factory shop floors under a pilot project of the Prime Minister’s Internship Scheme in Top Companies (Scheme),” sources at the Ministry of Corporate Affairs said.

A portal, pminternship.mca.gov.in, is likely to open on October 12, 2024, Vijaya Dasami, for candidates to sign up for consideration. The portal will allow youth in the age group of 21 to 24 years to apply. The portal is likely to remain open till October 25.

Announced in the Union Budget 2024, the PM Internship Scheme aims to provide internship opportunities to 1 crore youth in the top 500 companies over the next five years.

Apart from the monthly financial assistance of ₹5,000 for one year, there will be an one-time grant of ₹6,000 for the interns, the sources said. Of the total amount of the monthly financial assistance, ₹4,500 will be disbursed by the government and ₹500 will be paid by the company from its CSR funds.

The data of internship candidates and the companies offering training will then be mined using Artificial Intelligence tools and a shortlist of candidates will be generated for companies to consider.

“The effort would be to offer internships in the same districts that the candidates reside, or a neighbouring district if that is not possible. Where even that is not feasible, they will be placed within their own State,” the source said.

The learnings from the pilot project will be used to tweak the scheme’s features where necessary, and scale it up for a full-fledged rollout, after securing approvals from the Cabinet, the source said.

From October 27 to November 7, companies can identify the candidates they prefer, and the youth will have time from November 8 to November 15 to accept internships offered to them. They can refuse up to three offers from companies, but companies will not have to necessarily make second and third offers to the same candidate, it is learnt.

Who can apply?

Participation in the scheme has been allowed for young candidates who have passed High School, Higher Secondary School, possess a certificate from an industrial training institute (ITI), hold a diploma from a polytechnic institute, or are graduates with degrees such as BA, B.Sc, B.Com, BCA, BBA, B.Pharma, etc. Those unemployed youth enrolled in online or distance learning courses are also eligible to apply.

Post-graduates are part of a negative list for the scheme, that also makes graduates from IITs, IIMs, National Law Universities, IISER, NIDs and IIITs ineligible to apply. Those having qualifications such as CA, CMA, CS, MBBS, BDS, MBA are also ineligible, along with anyone undergoing any skilling, apprenticeship, internship or student training programme under the a Central or State government scheme.

The negative list also includes anyone whose family member is a regular or permanent government employee, and if any family member’s income exceeded ₹8 lakh in 2023-24. For the purpose of this condition, a family member is defined as parents or spouse, and government includes State and Central government, local bodies, statutory organization as well as public sector undertakings run by the Centre or States.

Major corporates such as the Mahindra and Mahindra group, Max Life Insurance and Alembic Pharma, have already volunteered to offer internships under the scheme. The locations of internships offered so far, cover seven districts in the four States of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttarakhand and Telangana.

(With inputs from PTI)

