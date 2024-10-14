PM Internship Scheme: More than 1.55 lakh candidates register

“More than 1.55 lakh candidates have applied for the Prime Minister Internship Scheme,” sources said on Sunday (October 13, 2024.) The dedicated portal for the scheme went live for registration at 5 p.m. on October 12 and the target for the scheme’s pilot project was to have 1.25 lakh candidates.

ADVERTISEMENT

PM Internship Scheme: All you need to know

The sources said the number of candidates registered on the portal stood at 1,55,109 on Sunday (October 13, 2024.) Those in the age group of 21-24 years are eligible to apply for the scheme, which is being implemented by the Corporate Affairs Ministry through the portal 'www.pminternship.mca.gov.in'.

The internships will begin on December 2. Under the scheme, an intern will get a monthly financial assistance of ₹5,000 for 12 months and a one-time grant of ₹6,000. The Ministry on Saturday (October 12, 2024) said that in the past week, the portal added more than 80,000 opportunities across 24 sectors, including oil, gas and energy, travel and hospitality and automotive.

Unemployed youth can apply for PM internship scheme from October 12

"The portal ensures efficient access to internships across sectors with Aadhaar-based registration and tools like bio-data generation," the Ministry had said. The initial cost of the scheme's pilot project is estimated at ₹800 crore.

The scheme, announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget 2024, aims to provide an opportunity to do an internship in the top 500 companies in India for 12 months.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.