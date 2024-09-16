GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PM interacts with rooftop solar unit scheme beneficiaries in Gujarat

The scheme provides subsidy of 60% of the solar unit cost for systems up to 2kW capacity and 40% of additional cost for systems between 2 to 3kW capacity

Updated - September 16, 2024 11:23 am IST - Gandhinagar

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (September 16, 2024) interacted with beneficiaries of the 'PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijlee Yojna' in Vavol area of Gujarat capital Gandhinagar.

He arrived at Shalin-2 society at around 10 a.m. and interacted with people from several households who have installed solar panels on rooftops as part of the ambitious Central government scheme launched on February 29 with an outlay of ₹75,021 crore.

The PM spent 20 minutes at the residential complex.

The scheme, which aims to increase the share of solar rooftop capacity and empower residential households to generate their own electricity, provides subsidy of 60% of the solar unit cost for systems up to 2kW capacity and 40% of additional cost for systems between 2 to 3kW capacity.

The PM will, later in the day, inaugurate the 4th edition of Global Renewable Energy Investors Meet and Expo (RE-INVEST 2024). It will feature nearly 40 sessions, including a Chief Ministerial Plenary, a CEO Roundtable and technical sessions, said an official release.

Published - September 16, 2024 11:02 am IST

