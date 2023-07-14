PM in France | Modi describes India as ‘model of diversity’ and announces agreement for use of UPI in France

July 14, 2023 04:05 am | Updated 03:04 am IST - New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Indian diaspora in France on July 13 and described India as a “model of diversity” and announced an agreement for the use of UPI in France, opening a huge new market for the Indian innovation in cashless instant payment.

His two-day visit to France was interpreted as a step towards closer military cooperation between the two countries, as India was gearing up to acquire 26 new Rafale-M fighter jets that will fit into India’s maritime military plans.

The Defence Ministry said that India intended to order 26 more Rafale jets as well as another three Scorpene-class submarines, with the price and other terms still being worked out.

India has been one of the biggest buyers of French arms, and Mr. Modi announced a landmark deal for 36 Rafale fighter jets during a 2015 trip to Paris that was worth around €4 billion at the time.

In his nearly an hour-long speech to the enthusiastic crowd at the La Seine Musicale — a performing arts centre on an island in the river Seine — PM Modi outlined India’s fast-paced development and asserted that while the world is moving towards a new order, India’s strength and role are also changing very quickly.

He mentioned India’s presidency of the G-20 in this context and noted how the world has been left impressed by the way the country has been hosting various events.

Mr. Modi also announced the opening of a new Indian consulate in Marseille in France and told the cheerful audience that Indian students doing masters in the European country will now get five-year-long post-study work visas.

Fifth largest economy in the world

“Who will not be proud to know that India has become the fifth largest economy from 10 in over nine years,” Mr. Modi said, asserting that the whole world has come to believe that it will not take long for the country to become a $5 trillion economy.

Noting that France is celebrating its national day, in which he is the guest of honour, Mr. Modi said he has been to the country many a time but it was special this time, as he lauded its support to India and the strength of ties between the two countries, which mark 25th anniversary of their strategic partnership.

Mr. Modi recalled that Alliance Francais, which promotes French culture, had opened its centre in Ahmedabad 40 years back and he was its first member.

The Prime Minister also sounded emotional as he paid tributes to Indian soldiers who laid down their lives on France’s soil during World War I and noted that one of the regiments involved in the battle — the Punjab Regiment — will take part in the Bastille Day parade on July 14.

Finally, he noted that reverse counting for the launch of Chandranyaan has started in India while stressing on the progress the country is making in various sectors.

