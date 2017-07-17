National

PM hopes GST spirit will bring enthusiasm to Monsoon session

Prime minister Narendra Modi arrive on the first day of monsoon session and also to cast his vote for the Presidential election.

Prime minister Narendra Modi arrive on the first day of monsoon session and also to cast his vote for the Presidential election.   | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

Modi notes that this session gets an opportunity to elect a new President and a Vice-President.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hoped the “growing stronger together” spirit of GST will bring enthusiasm to Parliament proceedings and that political parties will engage in high standard of debate and provide value addition during the Monsoon session.

Terming the start of the session on Monday very significant, Mr. Modi noted that this session gets an opportunity to elect a new President and a Vice-President for the country, which wil complete seven decades of Independence on August 15.

“Today the Monsoon session begins. Like the monsoon brings hope, this session also brings same spirit of hope. After the summer, the rains fill the soil with pleasant smell. The same way, due to the good rains of the GST, the whole session will be full of enthusiasm. I believe, all political parties, all MPs, will take significant decisions in national interest, will engage with high standard of debate and will try to provide value addition in all issues, value addition in all system,” he said.

The passage of GST showed the good that could be achieved when all parties come together and work for the nation, he said.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 11, 2020 1:56:30 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/pm-hopes-monsoon-session-runs-with-gst-spirit/article19293489.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY