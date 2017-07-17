PM hopes GST spirit will bring enthusiasm to Monsoon session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hoped the “growing stronger together” spirit of GST will bring enthusiasm to Parliament proceedings and that political parties will engage in high standard of debate and provide value addition during the Monsoon session.

Terming the start of the session on Monday very significant, Mr. Modi noted that this session gets an opportunity to elect a new President and a Vice-President for the country, which wil complete seven decades of Independence on August 15.

“Today the Monsoon session begins. Like the monsoon brings hope, this session also brings same spirit of hope. After the summer, the rains fill the soil with pleasant smell. The same way, due to the good rains of the GST, the whole session will be full of enthusiasm. I believe, all political parties, all MPs, will take significant decisions in national interest, will engage with high standard of debate and will try to provide value addition in all issues, value addition in all system,” he said.

The passage of GST showed the good that could be achieved when all parties come together and work for the nation, he said.