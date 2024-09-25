GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PM, Home Minister “misusing” office of Governors: Congress

Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal alleged that Governor in Karnataka is trying to destabilise the elected government in the State

Published - September 25, 2024 12:17 am IST - New Delhi:

The Hindu Bureau
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party general secretary K.C. Venugopal | Photo Credit: ANI

The Congress on Tuesday (September 24, 2024) slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for “misusing” the powers of the office of Governors.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal alleged that the Governor in Karnataka is trying to destabilise the elected government in the State.

Also Read:Governor vs government in Karnataka

“But ours is a strong government that will only listen to the people - not to the bullies of Delhi. Our party will fight this both legally and politically, against the Central government’s nefarious motives,” Mr. Venugopal said.

Referring to Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi’s statement that secularism was a European concept, Mr. Venugopal said, “Mr. Ravi should know that secularism is part of the basic tenets of the Constitution he has sworn to protect”.

“He should also know that no matter what his BJP-RSS masters tell him, India’s rich multicultural ethos has endured through millennia and will not be destroyed no matter what the RSS tries to do,” Mr. Venugopal added.

