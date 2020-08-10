National

PM holds meeting with CMs of six states to review flood situation

File Photo: Narendra Modi

File Photo: Narendra Modi   | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a virtual meeting with Chief Ministers of six states to review flood situation in which he emphasised extensive use of innovative technologies for improving forecast and warning system, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

The States that attended the meeting to review their preparedness to deal with the south-west monsoon and current flood situation in the country are Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala.

A statement from the PMO said during the meet, the Prime Minister also stressed on better coordination between all central and state agencies to have a permanent system for forecasting of floods.

Related Topics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 10, 2020 4:28:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/pm-holds-meeting-with-cms-of-six-states-to-review-flood-situation/article32316237.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story