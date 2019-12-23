PM hasn’t said there won’t be an NRC: Muralidhar Rao

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said there had been no discussion or talk of a pan-India National Register of Citizens (NRC) since his government came to power in 2014, BJP national general secretary P. Muralidhar Rao on Monday contended that the Prime Minister had not said there won’t be an NRC.

“The Prime Minister has not said the NRC will not be started; he has only said the NRC has not started,” Mr. Rao told The Hindu.

When asked about the BJP’s position on the NRC in the wake of Mr. Modi’s comments on Sunday, Mr. Rao said, “The party’s position is there in the manifesto.”

Earlier, speaking at an event organised by the Chennai Citizens’ Forum to discuss the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Mr. Rao said there hadn’t been an NRC till date.

“When the NRC is formulated, there will be discussion and talks. When the NRC was implemented in Assam, there was no discussion in the Congress government; they didn’t discuss it in Parliament,” he said.

He said the BJP will hold discussions and consultations and take various stakeholders into confidence when it comes to the NRC. “Don’t unnecessarily create a link between the CAA and the NRC which is not there,” he said.

Criticising the protests by political parties against the CAA and the proposed nationwide NRC, he said, “Where is the nationwide NRC [that] we have started? And everyone (the States) says ‘we will not implement the CAA’. Who are you to implement [it]? The Citizenship Act has nothing to do with the State government. The State cannot grant citizenship.”

The BJP leader slammed the Opposition parties, including the DMK, saying for them, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis were not minorities, and only Muslims were. “But why are you speaking for the majority of Pakistan, the majority of Bangladesh? The Congress, the Communists, and in Tamil Nadu, the DMK, have all aligned [themselves] with fundamentalist forces and have become an axis. This axis is now orchestrating violence all over the country,” he alleged.