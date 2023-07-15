Manipur burns, EU Parliament discusses it but PM hasn’t said a word: Rahul

July 15, 2023 12:10 pm | Updated 12:49 pm IST - New Delhi

Congress leader and former MP Rahul Gandhi on July 15 launched a fresh attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling him out for his "silence" on Manipur issue. "Manipur burns. EU Parliament discusses India’s internal matter. PM hasn’t said a word on either! Meanwhile, Rafale gets him a ticket to the Bastille Day Parade", Mr. Gandhi tweeted.

Prime Minister Modi began his two-day visit to France on July 13. He visited France at the official invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron from July 13 to 14. PM Modi also attended the Bastille Day Celebrations as the 'guest of honour'.

Mr. Gandhi had visited to violence-hit Manipur on June 29. Following his visit, he took to Twitter and wrote that the State needs peace to heal. "Manipur needs peace to heal. During my 2-day visit to the State, it broke my heart to see our brothers and sisters in pain. Peace is the only way forward, and we must all work towards it", said the Congress leader.

Manipur has witnessed violence since May following the protests by the Kuki and Naga communities against the High Court's order asking the State government to consider the inclusion of Meitei community in the category of Scheduled Tribes (ST).

