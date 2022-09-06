PM Hasina meets Rahul Gandhi

Kallol Bhattacherjee
September 06, 2022 23:42 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meeting Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in New Delhi on September 6, 2002. | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina met with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday. Sources said the two leaders discussed a "whole range of issues" relevant to India-Bangladesh relations. Ms. Hasina had referred to her ties with the Nehru-Gandhis in an interview ahead of the visit.

At the Hyderabad House here, Ms. Hasina mentioned of her six-year-long exile in India following the assassination of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and most of her family members in 1975, when she was given asylum by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. "My visit reminds me of the time I spent here," she said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Hasina has maintained connection with the Gandhis throughout her tenure as the Prime Minister. During her last visit in October 2019, Ms. Hasina met Sonia Gandhi, her daughter Priyanka Vadra and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

This year, she could not meet Ms. Gandhi as she is in Italy following the demise of her mother Paola Maino. Ms. Hasina had expressed her deep sorrow at the demise, before the beginning of her India visit.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app