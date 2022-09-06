PM Hasina meets Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meeting Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in New Delhi on September 6, 2002. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina met with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday. Sources said the two leaders discussed a "whole range of issues" relevant to India-Bangladesh relations. Ms. Hasina had referred to her ties with the Nehru-Gandhis in an interview ahead of the visit.

At the Hyderabad House here, Ms. Hasina mentioned of her six-year-long exile in India following the assassination of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and most of her family members in 1975, when she was given asylum by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. "My visit reminds me of the time I spent here," she said.

Ms. Hasina has maintained connection with the Gandhis throughout her tenure as the Prime Minister. During her last visit in October 2019, Ms. Hasina met Sonia Gandhi, her daughter Priyanka Vadra and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

This year, she could not meet Ms. Gandhi as she is in Italy following the demise of her mother Paola Maino. Ms. Hasina had expressed her deep sorrow at the demise, before the beginning of her India visit.