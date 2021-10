New Delhi:

15 October 2021 09:14 IST

This day marks the triumph of good over evil

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami on October 15.

"Greetings to everyone on the special occasion of Vijaya Dashami," he tweeted.

Vijaya Dashami or Dasara marks the triumph of good over evil.