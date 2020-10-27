National

PM extends greetings to soldiers on Infantry Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted all ranks of the Indian infantry on the occasion of Infantry Day, saying India is proud of the role played by them in protecting the nation.

Infantry Day is observed on October 27 to mark the landing of first Indian troops in Jammu and Kashmir in 1947 to push back Pakistan supported intruders.

“Greetings to all ranks of our courageous infantry on the special occasion of Infantry Day,” Mr. Modi tweeted.

“India is proud of the role played by the infantry in protecting our nation. Their bravery continues to motivate millions,” he said.

