PM does not want ‘Bahujans’ to get their rights: Rahul

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is afraid to even say the word ‘caste census’ and does not want the ‘Bahujans’ to get their rights, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said on Monday, accusing the BJP of being “anti-Bahujan”.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a post on X, Mr. Gandhi asserted that the Congress will not let reservation be harmed, and accused the BJP of spreading falsehood. Mr. Gandhi’s assertion comes after the BJP had alleged that the Congress leader, during his trip to the United States, talked of ending reservation.

Responding to the persistent attacks on him, the Congress leader also shared a video montage of his public speeches across the country of past one year in which he asserted that the Congress and the INDIA bloc want the 50% cap on reservations to be removed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“No matter how many lies the anti-Bahujan BJP spreads, we will not let reservation be harmed. We will not stop until a comprehensive caste census is done and every class gets its rights, share and justice by removing the 50% limit on reservation,” the former Congress chief said.

He asserted that the Congress will not stop till the information obtained from the census does not become the basis of future policies.

“Modiji is afraid to even say ‘caste census’, he does not want the Bahujans to get their rights. I repeat, for me this is not a political issue, getting justice for the Bahujans is my life’s mission,” Mr. Gandhi added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.