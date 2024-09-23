GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PM does not want ‘Bahujans’ to get their rights: Rahul

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi says PM Narendra Modi is afraid to even say the word ‘caste census’; calls BJP ‘anti-Bahujan’

Published - September 23, 2024 08:24 pm IST - New Delhi:

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. File.

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. File. | Photo Credit: PTi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is afraid to even say the word ‘caste census’ and does not want the ‘Bahujans’ to get their rights, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said on Monday, accusing the BJP of being “anti-Bahujan”.

In a post on X, Mr. Gandhi asserted that the Congress will not let reservation be harmed, and accused the BJP of spreading falsehood. Mr. Gandhi’s assertion comes after the BJP had alleged that the Congress leader, during his trip to the United States, talked of ending reservation.

Responding to the persistent attacks on him, the Congress leader also shared a video montage of his public speeches across the country of past one year in which he asserted that the Congress and the INDIA bloc want the 50% cap on reservations to be removed.

“No matter how many lies the anti-Bahujan BJP spreads, we will not let reservation be harmed. We will not stop until a comprehensive caste census is done and every class gets its rights, share and justice by removing the 50% limit on reservation,” the former Congress chief said.

He asserted that the Congress will not stop till the information obtained from the census does not become the basis of future policies.

“Modiji is afraid to even say ‘caste census’, he does not want the Bahujans to get their rights. I repeat, for me this is not a political issue, getting justice for the Bahujans is my life’s mission,” Mr. Gandhi added.

Published - September 23, 2024 08:24 pm IST

Related Topics

Caste / Socio Economic And Caste Census / Rahul Gandhi / Prime Minister Narendra Modi / Indian National Congress / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.