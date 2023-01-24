HamberMenu
PM discusses mental health, career options with children awardees

January 24, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacting with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar Awardees 2023, in New Delhi on January 24, 2023.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacting with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar Awardees 2023, in New Delhi on January 24, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday discussed a range of issues, including mental health, with children who won the 2023 PM’s national award.

In a freewheeling and informal interaction with the 11 winners of the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2023, Mr. Modi talked about the stigma surrounding mental health and the important role of family in tackling it.

The Prime Minister suggested that the awardees make a beginning by solving small problems, gradually build capacity, enhance capability and develop confidence to solve bigger problems as they go ahead in life.

He also discussed the benefits of playing chess, taking up art and culture as a career, research and innovation and spirituality.

The children asked him questions about the challenges they face and sought his guidance on a variety of topics, an official statement said here.

Mr. Modi presented souvenirs to all the awardees.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani also interacted with the children at the Prime Ministers’ Museum in the capital. Urging the students to continue their work with full dedication to make the country proud, she assured them all possible help in pursuing their goals.

President Droupadi Murmu conferred the award on the children on Monday. The awardees, who belong to 11 States and Union Territories, are Aadithya Suresh, M. Gauravi Reddy, Shreya Bhattacharjee, Sambhab Mishra, Rohan Ramchandra Bahir, Aditya Pratap Singh Chauhan, Rishi Shiv Prasanna, Anoushka Jolly, Hanaya Nisar, Kolagatla Alana Meenakshi and Shauryajit Ranjitkumar Khaire.

The Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) is awarded to children in the age group of 5-18 for their exceptional performance, which deserves national recognition. They are given in six categories— art and culture, bravery, innovation, scholastic, social service, and sports. This year, awards were presented in the categories of art and culture, bravery, innovation, social service and sports.

The 11 awardees included a child with a rare bone disorder who is now an accomplished singer and a youngster who jumped into a river to save a woman.  

