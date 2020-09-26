PM discusses Indo-Japan summit with Suga

Both leaders stress need for resilient supply chains in Asia-Pacific region

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his new Japanese counterpart Yoshihide Suga declared that an open Asia-Pacific region must be based on “resilient” supply chains. The topic was part of a telephone discussion that the two leaders held on Friday during which Mr. Modi invited Mr Suga to participate in the upcoming annual India-Japan summit.

“They emphasised that the economic architecture of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region must be premised on resilient supply chains and in this context, welcomed cooperation between India, Japan and other like minded countries,” a press note from the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Both the leaders also appreciated the advances made in the finalisation of the text of the agreement pertaining to specialised skilled workers. They both discussed the state of the world and various challenges including COVID-19. The press note did not disclose if Mr. Modi briefed the Japanese PM about the current tense situation at the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh.

“The two leaders agreed that the India-Japan Special Strategic & Global Partnership has made great advances over the last few years and expressed their intention to further strengthen this relationship based upon mutual trust and shared values,” the MEA release said.

The upcoming summit acquires significance in the backdrop of the India-China standoff in Ladakh. Japan has maintained a cautious approach to the issue so far but the summit will be the first occasion when Tokyo is expected to make observations about Chinese plans in the South Asian region.