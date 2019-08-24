PM Modi, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince discuss to boost trade

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday discussed ways to improve trade and cultural ties between India and the UAE with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The crown prince expressed gratitude to his “brother” for visiting “his second home”.

“Had an excellent meeting with His Highness Crown Prince @MohamedBinZayed. We spoke about multiple subjects, including ways to improve trade and people-to-people relations between India and UAE,” Mr. Modi wrote on Twitter.

“Personal commitment”

The Prime Minister said the crown prince’s “personal commitment” to strengthen the bilateral relations was “very strong”.

Raveesh Kumar, spokesperson of the External Affairs Ministry, said there was a “new energy” in the relationship between the two leaders. He quoted the crown prince as saying, “I am so grateful that my brother is coming to his second home.”

Bilateral investments

With the robust flow of bilateral investments and an annual bilateral trade of about $60 billion, the UAE is India’s third-largest trade partner.

It is also the fourth-largest exporter of crude oil to India.

“Valuable partner”

In an interview to the UAE’s official news agency, WAM, Mr. Modi said India found a “valuable partner” in the UAE to achieve its dream of becoming a $5-trillion economy by 2024-25.

He said the UAE-India relations were “at their best ever” and the UAE’s investments in key sectors in India were growing.

“There has been an increasing interest in investments in India in sectors such as renewable energy, food, ports, airports and defence manufacturing. The UAE’s investments in infrastructure and housing are being enhanced,” he said.

Both countries were working closely to implement the commitment of $75 billion investment by the UAE in India, he said.