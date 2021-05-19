PM-CARES must disclose details of COVID-19 care: plea

Petitioner urges SC to make PM-CARES a party in its suo motu case on COVID-19 management and lapses

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court to direct the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund) to disclose the money it has allocated so far for COVID-19 care.

Activist Saket Gokhale said PM-CARES should produce details of its mechanism to monitor the progress of the various projects it had allocated money for.

Mr. Gokhale urged the court to make PM-CARES a party in its suo motu case on COVID-19 management and lapses.

The application said the Fund has been, since the first national lockdown from March 24 last year, an “important stakeholder in the procurement and funding of essential supplies and services for the Covid-19 pandemic”.

“The PM-CARES Fund, according to the press release announcing its constitution, was set up primarily keeping in mind the current Covid-19 pandemic,” Mr. Gokhale pointed out.

“Since its inception, the PM-CARES Fund has collected monetary contributions from India as well as overseas which includes salary contributions by employees and members of several Government of India Ministries and PSUs,” he said.

Series of announcements

The application listed a series of announcements said to be made by the Fund, including an allocation on May 13 last year of “₹3000 crore for COVID-19, of which ₹2000 crore will be earmarked for the purchase of ventilators, ₹1000 crore for care of migrant labourers and ₹100 crore to support vaccine development”.

The application said that on January 5, 2021, the Fund announced that it “had allocated ₹201.58 crore for installation of additional 162 dedicated Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Medical Oxygen Generation Plants inside public health facilities in the country”.

“However, in proceedings before the Delhi High Court and in media reports, there have been conflicting reports about how many of these plants were installed and were operational,” Mr. Gokhale contended.

Again, on April 25, the Fund announced the allocation of money for setting up additional 551 dedicated PSA Medical Oxygen Generation Plants inside public health facilities. “However, there was no information disclosed on what amount of funds were being allocated for this purpose,” the plea said.