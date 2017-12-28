PM can’t be taken at face value: Rahul

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a swipe at the government’s statement in the Rajya Sabha that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had never questioned the former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s integrity. He thanked it for reminding India that Mr. Modi “never means what he says or says what he means”.

Mr. Gandhi’s dig came hours after Leader of the House Arun Jaitley made a short statement in the Rajya Sabha to end the impasse over the remarks Mr. Modi made against his predecessor during the Gujarat poll campaign.

“Dear Mr Jaitlie [Jaitley] — thank you for reminding India that our PM never means what he says or says what he means,” Mr. Gandhi tweeted, using a hashtag “BJPLies”.

He also attached with his tweet a video of Mr. Modi’s speech, in which he made the “conspiracy with Pakistan” remarks.