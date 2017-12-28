PM can’t be taken at face value: Rahul

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a swipe at the government’s statement in the Rajya Sabha that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had never questioned the former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s integrity. He thanked it for reminding India that Mr. Modi “never means what he says or says what he means”.
Mr. Gandhi’s dig came hours after Leader of the House Arun Jaitley made a short statement in the Rajya Sabha to end the impasse over the remarks Mr. Modi made against his predecessor during the Gujarat poll campaign.
“Dear Mr Jaitlie [Jaitley] — thank you for reminding India that our PM never means what he says or says what he means,” Mr. Gandhi tweeted, using a hashtag “BJPLies”.
He also attached with his tweet a video of Mr. Modi’s speech, in which he made the “conspiracy with Pakistan” remarks.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor