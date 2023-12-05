HamberMenu
PM asks Indians to be prepared for more Opposition ‘meltdowns’ , warns against divisive agenda

December 05, 2023 04:19 pm | Updated 04:21 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Nistula Hebbar
Nistula Hebbar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi . File

Prime Minister Narendra Modi . File | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a combative post uncharacteristically dotted with emojis on “X”, asked Indians to be prepared for “many more meltdowns” from the Opposition, and to “beware of their divisive agenda”.

He was reacting to another post on “X” by a journalist from India Today, titled “Meltdown-e-Azam” wherein a list of excuses reportedly given out by the Opposition for its loss in the Assembly polls to the Hindi heartland States of Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh and Rajasthan, including a North-South divide, was enumerated.

The news clip also cited alleged attempts by an “ecosystem” to stoke regional divide and insult voters in Hindi-speaking States after the BJP’s victories.

Mr. Modi posted, “May they be happy with their arrogance, lies, pessimism and ignorance. But... Beware of their divisive agenda. An old habit of 70 years can’t go away so easily. Also, such is the wisdom of the people that they have to be prepared for many more meltdowns ahead.”

His reply an unusual level of social media aggression is not very common with his remarks on X. In fact, during the Holi festival in 2016, the Prime Minister followed Opposition leaders on Twitter, including Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Digvijaya Singh, Aam Aadmi Party leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. He had also followed photo parody account @RealHistoryPics which would often poke fun at Mr. Modi.

Mr. Modi had also urged Opposition leaders on Monday, in his customary remarks before the start of the Winter Session, not to vent their anger at their loss in three States during House proceedings and to play a constructive role.

“If I speak on basis of the Assembly poll results, this is a golden opportunity for Opposition friends. Instead of making plans for venting frustration over defeat, they should learn from this defeat, leaving behind the habit of negativity of the last nine years, if they move forward with positivity this session, the country will change its perspective towards them. A new door could open for them,” he had said on Monday.

Assembly Elections / Prime Minister Narendra Modi / Bharatiya Janata Party / bjp / Indian National Congress

