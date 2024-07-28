GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PM asks CMs of BJP-ruled States to ensure saturation coverage of welfare measures

The two-day meeting of 13 Chief Ministers and 15 Deputy Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled States was held over the weekend, and was addressed by the PM and BJP president J.P. Nadda

Published - July 28, 2024 07:28 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a meeting with Chief Ministers of the NDA-ruled states, at BJP headquarters, in New Delhi, on July 28, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a meeting with Chief Ministers of the NDA-ruled states, at BJP headquarters, in New Delhi, on July 28, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the Chief Ministers of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled States to ensure saturation-level coverage of welfare programmes of the Centre and the States without tinkering, and sat through presentations of specific welfare programmes which could be replicated across BJP-ruled States.

The two-day meeting of 13 Chief Ministers and 15 Deputy Chief Ministers of the BJP-ruled States was held over the weekend, and was addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president J.P. Nadda, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah present as well.

Prime Minister Modi meets BJP Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers

The ‘Mukhyamantri Parishad’ is organised by the BJP at regular intervals. It’s aimed at reviewing key schemes in States following the best governance practices, and the delivery of Central government welfare initiatives.

BJP leaders said that certain schemes in different States were singled out for detailed presentations by the Chief Ministers, including Uttar Pradesh’s ‘Grameen Sachivalay Yojana’ (secretariat in rural areas); the Assam government’s campaign in quickly filling up vacancies in government jobs; efforts made by the Gujarat government to encourage solar power generation; the Bihar government’s drive to stop illegal mining; and Tripura’s ‘Aamar Sarkar’ (my government) outreach.

“Our Party is working tirelessly to further good governance and fulfil the aspirations of the people,” Mr. Modi posted on social media platform X after the first part of the meeting on Saturday.

Chief Ministers Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh), Himanta Biswa Sarma (Assam), Bhajanlal Sharma (Rajasthan) and Mohan Charan Majhi (Odisha) were among the leaders who attended the meeting here. The Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Haryana, Manipur, and Chhattisgarh were part of the deliberations. U.P. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also attended the meeting.

The meeting comes in the wake of the presentation of the Union Budget, with the Opposition targeting the government for allegedly ignoring other States at the expense of Bihar and Andhra Pradesh. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be responding to the debate on the budget in Parliament this week.

