Plot to kill Khalistani separatist in U.S. | Czech authorities have granted consular access to Nikhil Gupta on three occasions: MEA

December 21, 2023 05:36 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - New Delhi

The U.S. federal prosecutors have charged that Nikhil Gupta was working with an Indian government employee in the foiled plot to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

PTI

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi at a media briefing that India “received consular access to him (Nikhil Gupta) at least on three occasions”. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The Czech Republic authorities have granted consular access on three ocassions to Nikhil Gupta, who is detained in a Czech prison following charges by the U.S. relating to a foiled assassination attempt on Sikh extremist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Monday.

“We received consular access to him at least on three occasions,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing.

Also Read | India will ‘definitely look into’ any information on alleged Pannun assassination attempt: PM Modi

The U.S. federal prosecutors have charged that Mr. Gupta was working with an Indian government employee in the foiled plot to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who holds dual citizenship of the U.S. and Canada.

India has already constituted a probe committee to investigate the allegations.

(With PTI inputs)

