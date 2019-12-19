National

Please keep Sana out of all this, says Sourav Ganguly after daughter’s Instagram post goes viral

Saurav Ganguly with his daughter Sana

Saurav Ganguly with his daughter Sana   | Photo Credit: Instagram/Sana Ganguly

more-in

Ganguly said the post was “not true” and the 18-year-old was "too young to know anything about politics"

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has pleaded that his daughter Sana be kept out of any political discourse after a purported post by her, which was claimed to be critical of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, was widely circulated on social media platforms.

Mr. Ganguly, a decorated former cricket captain, said the Instagram post was “not true.”

“Please keep Sana out of all these issues ... this post is not true ... she is too young a girl to know about anything in politics,” Mr. Ganguly tweeted.

A screenshot of an Instagram story, claimed to be by 18-year-old Sana, went viral on social media in which she quoted an excerpt from Khushwant Singh’s novel The End of India that was published in 2003.

The excerpt read: “Every fascist regime needs communities and groups it can demonise in order to thrive. It starts with one group or two. But it never ends there. A movement built on hate can only sustain itself by continually creating fear and strife. Those of us today who feel secure because we are not Muslims or Christians are living in a fool’s paradise. The Sangh is already targeting the Leftist historians and ‘Westernized’ youth.”

“Tomorrow it will turn its hate on women who wear skirts, people who eat meat, drink liquor, watch foreign films, don’t go on annual pilgrimages to temples, use toothpaste instead of danth manjan, prefer allopathic doctors to vaids, kiss or shake hands in greeting instead of shouting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ No one is safe. We must realise this if we hope to keep India alive,” concludes the extract.

The screenshot of this post was shared widely on social media and garnered mixed reactions.

Watch | All about the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019
 

The Rajya Sabha on December 11, 2019 passed the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019. The Bill for the first time allows citizenship on the basis of religion to six communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) have taken the country by storm.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kolkata Cricket National
cricket
West Bengal
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 19, 2019 11:13:58 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/please-keep-sana-out-of-all-this-says-sourav-ganguly-after-daughters-instagram-post-goes-viral/article30345991.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY