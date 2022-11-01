Pleas against election freebies should be listed before three-judge Bench at the earliest, says SC

The focus of the litigation is a 2013 judgment of the court which had held that such assurances of freebies to entice voters do not fall within the ambit of Section 123 (corrupt practices) of the Representation of People Act.

The focus of the litigation is a 2013 judgment of the court which had held that such assurances of freebies to entice voters do not fall within the ambit of Section 123 (corrupt practices) of the Representation of People Act.

A Division Bench of the Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice of India U.U. Lalit, on November 1, 2022 said petitions seeking a declaration that pre-poll promises of “irrational” freebies by political parties constitute a corrupt practice under the election law should be posted before a three-judge Bench “at the earliest”.

The focus of the litigation is a 2013 judgment of the court which had held that such assurances of freebies to entice voters do not fall within the ambit of Section 123 (corrupt practices)of the Representation of People Act.

The S. Subramaniam Balaji judgment, delivered by a two-judge Bench, had observed that “although the law is obvious that the promises in the election manifesto cannot be construed as ‘corrupt practice’ under Section 123 of RP Act, the reality cannot be ruled out that distribution of freebies of any kind, undoubtedly, influences all people”.

Petitioner-advocate Ashwini Upadhyay submitted that the three-judge Bench, when the matter comes up before it, should focus on the review of the 2013 verdict.

Senior advocate P. Wilson, for the DMK party, said the petition was politically motivated and ought to be dismissed.

In August, the court had referred the case to a three-judge Bench to consider whether an “enforceable” order could be passed to stop political parties in power from promising and distributing these freebies, completely divorced from actual welfare schemes, using public money in order to merely “capture vote banks”.

“Freebies may create a situation wherein the State government cannot provide basic amenities due to lack of funds and the State is pushed towards imminent bankruptcy,” the court observed.

The court said the three-judge Bench should also deliberate if an expert body could be formed to independently study and make recommendations against the distribution of largesse at the cost of national economy and public welfare.