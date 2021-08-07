Plea to stay transfer order by Bhima Koregaon accused paradoxical: HC

The matter will be heard on August 10

The Bombay High Court on Friday said the accused in the Bhima Koregaon caste violence case had complained about their treatment at the Taloja Central Jail, but were now seeking to stay the transfer order.

A Division Bench of Justices S.S. Shinde and N.J. Jamadar was hearing two petitions — one by co-accused Mahesh Raut and another by Anand Teltumbde’s wife, Rama Teltumbde; Surendra Gadling’s wife, Minal Gadling; and Sudhir Dhawale’s colleague, Sharad Gaikwad.

It was alleged that on April 1, special National Investigation Agency (NIA) judge D.E. Kothalikar had permitted the transfer of all of the accused without hearing them.

Advocate Vijay Hiremath, representing Mr. Raut, told the court that he was to be transferred out of Taloja to the Mumbai Central Prison.

Advocate R. Sathyanarayanan, appearing for Mr. Teltumbde, Mr. Gadling, and Mr. Dhawale, sought for the order to be set aside.

“Throughout this Bhima Koregaon case, allegations have been made by you [the accused] that there is overcrowding in Taloja prison, that jail authorities are not giving facilities. All sorts of allegations are made. It is very confusing. You are making complaints all the time, but now you want to stay there,” the Bench remarked.

“Now there is a prayer against transferring [the accused] out of there. It appears to be paradoxical,” it added.

The matter will be heard on August 10.