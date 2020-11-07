Plea to rescue Indians held hostage in Yemen

People evacuated from Yemen by the IAF wait in Djibouti before take off to Mumbai in 2015. Picture for representation. Photo: IAF

Wife of worker from Tamil Nadu moves Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has sought the government’s response on an urgent plea from a 33-year-old Tirunelveli resident to rescue her husband and other Indian workers held “captive” by Houthi rebels in Yemen.

M. Velmathi from Tamil Nadu said there had been no response from officials despite repeated entreaties. She said the duty of the government to its citizens extends beyond the territories of the country to those struggling abroad for their families back home.

A Bench led by Justice Rohinton F. Nariman heard the submission made by senior advocate S. Nagamuthu and advocates Paari Vendhan and Prabu Ramasubramanium for Ms. Velmathi and issued notice to the government. The Centre has to respond in three weeks.

The petition said the lives of 40 Indians, including Ms. Velmathi’s husband, were in danger.

The petitioner said these Indian had a right to life.

She said the Indian are trapped or “entangled” with inadequate facilities and infrastructure while “inching closer to death”.

The petition said the government, under Section 35 of the Disaster Management Act, has the power to coordinate with the United Nations, international organisations and even foreign governments for the well-being of its citizens abroad.