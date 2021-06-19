Plea to drop exams for private, repeat CBSE students

NEW DELHI

19 June 2021

Over 1,000 students move SC for use of regular assessment formula

Over 1,100 CBSE students have moved the Supreme Court for cancellation of compartment, private and repeat exams for Class 12 in the physical mode amidst the pandemic.

The students, represented by advocate Abhishek Choudhary, said their performance should be evaluated through an assessment formula in line with the regular CBSE students.

The government, nudged by the Supreme Court, has cancelled the Class 12 Board exams this year. The court has also given in-principle clearance to an assessment formula devised by the CBSE for the regular students.

Clause 29 of the ‘Policy for Tabulation of Marks for Class XII Board Examinations 2021’, proposed and placed on record by the CBSE before the apex court on June 17, had specified the examination would be conducted for private, patrachar, second chance compartment candidates, etc., by the Board as and when the conditions become conducive.

Safety, career issues

“Owing to the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country, it cannot be conclusively said as to when exactly we will be able to have such conducive environment necessary for the conduct of physical mode examinations,” the students said in their plea.

“If the examinations are delayed beyond a reasonable time, till a conducive environment is achieved, we will not only loose opportunity to apply and seek admission in these universities/ colleges, but will also be denied our fundamental right to education,” the students voiced their apprehension.

They said a decision to conduct private/compartment/ repeat examination for Class 12 CBSE Board candidates would endanger the lives of students.

Their plea said students would be “forced to appear in this physical-mode-board examination, which would clearly violate their right to life and health as guaranteed by Article 21 of our Constitution”.