Plea seeks reconstitution of panel probing Dubey, policemen killings

NEW DELHI

24 July 2020 17:51 IST

The court directed the Commission to begin work in a week and submit a report in two months from the date of commencement of its functioning.

A lawyer filed an urgent application in the Supreme Court on Friday seeking the reconstitution of the Commission of Inquiry set up under the chairmanship of the former Supreme Court judge, Justice B.S. Chauhan, to probe the circumstances leading to the gunning down of eight police officers on July 2 and the subsequent encounter deaths of their alleged assailants Vikas Dubey and his associates.

Two days after the court approved the Uttar Pradesh government’s choice of the expanded Commission, advocate Ghanshyam Upadhyay sought an urgent hearing to argue his case for the “disqualification” of the two members — retired DGP K.L. Gupta and former Allahabad High Court judge Shashikant Agrawal — from the Commission.

Mr. Upadhyay also sought the removal of the case’s Special Investigation Team member Ravinder Gaur, a former DGP, as the latter is “likely to be biased”.

The application said Mr. Gupta “justified the police encounter and supported the police versions in the case of encounter of Vikas Dubey” during a TV debate on July 23.

“It is axiomatic and beyond any doubt whatsoever that Shri K.L. Gupta is having preconceived/predetermined notions and has prejudices and hatred against the accused and undue sympathy towards policemen who died and their families”, it stated.

Primary among the tasks cut out for the Justice Chauhan Commission of Inquiry (CoI) is to find the truth about how Dubey was released from jail, who all in the State officialdom are responsible for his release and whether the State did anything at all to cancel his bail/parole.

The Commission has to also inquire into any “collusion” between the police or any State department with Dubey and suggest steps to prevent its recurrence in future.

On June 22, the court directed the Commission to begin work in a week and submit a report in two months from the date of commencement of its functioning. The State would also place a copy of the CoI report in the Legislative Assembly as per the law.