National

Plea in Supreme Court to stop deaths in borewells

The Supreme Court of India.

The Supreme Court of India.   | Photo Credit: Rajeev Bhatt

more-in

Petitioner says authorities remain negligent about safety measures despite Supreme Court directions in 2010

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court against the continued deaths of children who fall into borewells and the negligence shown by authorities to prevent such tragedies.

The petition was filed by Supreme Court advocate G.S. Mani in the wake of the death of two-year-old Sujith Wilson, who got trapped in an abandoned borewell near Tiruchi in Tamil Nadu recently.

Mr. Mani said authorities remain negligent about safety measures concerning borewells despite Supreme Court directions in 2010. He cited several news reports of borewell deaths in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra over the years after the court issued directions.

The petition said the negligence, which led to the death of the two-year-old near Trichy, once again brings to the forefront the dangers of open borewells. The petition sought a report from the Centre and States on the steps taken to prevent such accidents.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics National
judiciary (system of justice)
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Feb 6, 2020 2:03:21 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/plea-in-supreme-court-to-stop-deaths-in-borewells/article29847053.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY