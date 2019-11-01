Plea in Supreme Court to stop deaths in borewells

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court against the continued deaths of children who fall into borewells and the negligence shown by authorities to prevent such tragedies.

The petition was filed by Supreme Court advocate G.S. Mani in the wake of the death of two-year-old Sujith Wilson, who got trapped in an abandoned borewell near Tiruchi in Tamil Nadu recently.

Mr. Mani said authorities remain negligent about safety measures concerning borewells despite Supreme Court directions in 2010. He cited several news reports of borewell deaths in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra over the years after the court issued directions.

The petition said the negligence, which led to the death of the two-year-old near Trichy, once again brings to the forefront the dangers of open borewells. The petition sought a report from the Centre and States on the steps taken to prevent such accidents.