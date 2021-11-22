Plea in Supreme Court to retain original CBSE results

New Delhi

22 November 2021 22:53 IST

The Supreme Court on Monday said it will hear on December 6 a plea filed by some students seeking a direction to the CBSE to retain their original results and not award them the marks obtained in the improvement examination.

The plea has been filed by 11 students who were declared passed in the original results by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on the basis of the evaluation policy of 30:30:40 and were subsequently allowed to appear in the improvement exams held in August-September this year.

It said the petitioners have been either declared failed or awarded very less marks in the improvement examinations and they apprehend that their original results, in which they were declared pass, will be cancelled.

When the matter came up for hearing, counsel for the CBSE said he had received a copy of the plea and needed time to seek instructions.