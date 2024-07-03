GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hathras stampede: Plea in Supreme Court seeks appointment of five-member expert panel to probe incident

The petition urged the court to direct the Uttar Pradesh government to submit a status report and initiate legal action against those who had acted negligently about the safety and crowd control measures

Updated - July 03, 2024 01:12 pm IST

Published - July 03, 2024 01:08 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Relatives mourn near the body of a victim a day after a stampede that occured during a ‘satsang’ (religious congregation) in Hathras on July 3, 2024.

Relatives mourn near the body of a victim a day after a stampede that occured during a ‘satsang’ (religious congregation) in Hathras on July 3, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

A writ petition was filed in the Supreme Court on Wednesday to appoint a five-member expert committee under the supervision of a retired Supreme Court judge to inquire into the Hathras stampede which has seen over 121 deaths.

The petition filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari also asked the court to lay down safety guidelines for mass meetings and public gatherings.

The incident happened during a prayer meeting held by a self-styled godman, Narayan Saakar Hari, in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh. The event had drawn a large crowd.

Who is ‘Bhole Baba’, the preacher linked to Hathras stampede tragedy?

“Several questions brew up from this horrific incident of stampede thereby questioning the duty and lapse of State Government and Municipal Corporations. Apart from the failure of maintaining and administering the supervision, the authorities have also failed in controlling the crowd gathered for the event,” the petition submitted.

It urged the court to direct the Uttar Pradesh government to submit a status report and initiate legal action against those who had acted negligently about the safety and crowd control measures.

“States should issue guidelines to prevent stampedes for the safety of the public attending such religious or other events in large numbers. States should submit reports on medical facilities available at various levels to deal with such stampede or other incidents,” the petition noted.

The petition referred to past in idents which have claimed lives like the Kumbh Mela stampede of 1954 which saw the deaths of 800 people, the Mecca Masjid stampede of 2007 where 16 were reported dead, the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine deaths in 2022, the deaths during Dussehra celebrations at the Gandhi Maidan in Patna in 2014 and the death of around 104 Sabarimala devotees at Pulmedu in Idukki.

disaster and accident / Uttar Pradesh

