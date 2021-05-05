Plea in Supreme Court for deployment of Central forces in West Bengal

NEW DELHI

05 May 2021 02:35 IST

Time to consider President’s rule, it says citing ‘targeted pogrom’

A petition was filed on Tuesday to deploy Central protection forces, including the Armed Forces, to restore law and order in post-poll West Bengal.

The petition filed by the Indic Collective Trust, represented by advocate Suvidutt M.S. and drawn by advocate J. Sai Deepak, said it was time to consider President’s rule on the ground that the “constitutional machinery” has broken down.

A similar petition has been filed by senior advocate and BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia for a CBI inquiry into the violence.

The Trust has also asked for a Special Investigation Team headed by a retired Hon’ble Justice of the Supreme Court to “look into involvement of politicians, if any, in the targeted pogrom in West Bengal”.

“Issue directions for immediate arrest of and prosecution against all individuals involved and/or responsible for the commission of heinous offences in the aftermath of the Assembly elections... Issue directions for setting up and/or establishing a special court to adjudicate and dispose of matters pertaining to the prosecution of political miscreants and/or any individuals involved in the commission of heinous offences,” the petition filed through Mr. Suvidutt said.

“The election related violence began after the declaration of the results on May 2. Members and supporters of the opposing political parties have been brutally murdered, with their houses and personal property being destroyed. There have been instances of heinous crimes including bombing of localities, murders, violations against the modesty of women, riotous looting, kidnapping, arson and destruction of public property,” the petition said.

The State administration and the police authorities have failed and neglected to clamp down on the unruly elements, thereby leading to “institutionalised violence and destruction of the democratic fabric of the State”.