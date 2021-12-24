Plea in SC seeks ‘uniform judicial code’ for High Courts

It seeks uniform court fee, procedure for case registration

A petition was filed in the Supreme Court to implement a “uniform judicial code” for High Courts across the country to adopt a uniform set of procedure, especially for virtual courts.

The public interest litigation (PIL) petition filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay urged the apex court to take “appropriate steps” to adopt uniform procedure for case registration, use common judicial terms, phrases and abbreviations and make the court fee uniform.

It has, alternatively, sought a direction to the Law Commission of India to prepare a report in consultation with the High Courts in this regard.

“All the 25 High Courts have different usage of the phrases when it comes to identifying different cases.” the petition said.

The PIL plea highlighted how different High Courts follow different procedures in matters pertaining to virtual courts, started during the pandemic.

The petitioner also highlighted the injury caused to citizens as court fees differed for the same type of cases in different States.

“Judicial equality is a matter of constitutional right, its differentiation based on the jurisdiction of courts violates the right to equality,” Mr. Upadhyay pleaded.