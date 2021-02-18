Plea in SC seeks setting up of ‘secured remote electronic voting system’

Court issues notice to Centre, ECI

The Supreme Court on Thursday sought a response from the Union government and the Election Commission of India (ECI) on a petition seeking the setting up of a “secured remote electronic voting system” to allow citizens to cast their vote virtually.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad A. Bobde issued notice to the authorities on a plea by a native of Kerala, K. Sathyan, represented by advocate Kaleeswaram Raj, that electoral law required to be brought in tune with the modern times and technology.

However, initially, the Bench sounded sceptical when it asked the petitioner to approach the government with his concerns about electoral reforms.

Chief Justice Bobde even said “if you don’t care enough to go to your constituency to cast your vote, why should we allow you... You must come to the place where the voting takes place”.

Mr. Raj argued that many people have left their home places to earn a livelihood and may not be able to return in time to participate in the electoral process.

“Yes, you’re right,” Chief Justice Bobde agreed, following which a short discussion ensued with Justices A.S. Bopanna and V. Ramasubramanian on the Bench.

“Ok, we will issue notice,” the CJI told Mr. Raj after the discussion.

“Term ‘postal ballot’ needs expansion”

The petition pointed out that students, NRIs, migrant workers and employees could not be deprived of their right to vote merely because they were unable to be physically present in their respective constituencies. The term ‘postal ballot’ needed expansion. The Supreme Court had to intervene, it pleaded.

“Logistic concerns cannot curtail voting rights... Insistence of physical presence violates the right to equality...Exclusion of significant part of the population stationed outside their constituencies amounts to massive deprivation of the right to practice democratic process,” said the petition drawn by a group of young lawyers, including Aruna A., Thulasi K. Raj, Maitreyi S. Hegde, Minu V.P., Tellmy Jolly and Uttara P.V.

Freedom to vote was part of right to free speech and expression, it noted.

The petition said a “double database” should be put in use to store the transactions in electronic voting machines (EVMs). This means that there should be a central database and a local one. The double guard would drastically reduce the chance for manipulation of data and EVMs

It said long-distance voters should be provided a one time password (OTP), which help in fault-free identification of voters without infringing on their privacy.

The existing postal ballot facility should be extended to all classes and categories of registered voters stationed outside the constituency like internal migrant workers, employees, business personnel, students, NRIs and their spouses.