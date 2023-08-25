HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Plea in SC seeks reservation for transgender persons in education, employment

The Supreme Court issues notice to Centre, States and union territories to respond to the petition

August 25, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
Supreme Court in New Delhi. File

Supreme Court in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre, States and union territories to respond on a petition seeking reservation for transgender persons in education and employment.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud issued notice on the plea that asserted that transgender persons are entitled to reservation under Article 16 (equality of opportunity in matters of public employment) of the Constitution.

The petition was filed by Subi, a transgender person from Kerala, represented by advocates Kaleeswaram Raj and Thulasi K Raj.

The petition highlighted in court a report by the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO), in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), indicating that insufficient training and employment skill programmes for transgender individuals had resulted in a significant lack of employment opportunities for this marginalised group.

The plea said that while the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019 granted various rights to transgender individuals, it did not offer reservation in education or employment.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.