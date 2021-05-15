Plea in SC seeks CBSE, ICSE Class 12 exams cancellation

NEW DELHI

15 May 2021 19:15 IST

Last year, court asked boards to determine and declare Class 12 exam results on the basis of their earlier grading

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court to direct the authorities to cancel the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) exams for Class 12 students.

The petition asked both the boards to instead conceive an objective methodology to declare the Class 12 results within a specific time-frame.

“Issue a writ of mandamus directing the respondents to cancel the examination of Class 12 and devise an objective methodology to declare the result within a specific time-frame,” advocate Mamta Sharma, who filed the petition, urged.

He said the CBSE and ICSE notifications deferring the exams to an unspecified date should be quashed. Students cannot be made to suffer uncertainty in the midst of an unprecedented public health crisis posed by the COVID pandemic.

There should not be any uncertainty regarding exams crucial to the future academic study of Class 12 students, the plea stated.

Last year, the apex court asked the boards to determine and declare Class 12 exam results on the basis of their earlier grading.

The petitioner said the same methodology could be used this year too. Both the boards cannot remain mute spectators and opt to wait and watch for the pandemic wave to ebb. Delay would put the future of the students in peril. The boards had cancelled the Class 10 exams. The same should be done for Class 12 students.

“As far as the innocent students of Class12 are concerned, a step-motherly, arbitrary, inhuman direction have been issued to postpone their final examination for an unspecified duration instead of following the directions propounded and accepted by them last year,” the petition said.