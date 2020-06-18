Plea in SC seeks $600 b in damages from China for ‘creating’ Coronavirus

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused a plea to direct India to drag China to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and demand $600 billion in damages for “deliberately creating” Coronavirus.
Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad A. Bobde, leading a virtual court Bench, flipped through the pages of the case file before putting it aside with a short comment, “we cannot do all this”.
Advocate Jaya Sukin, for Madurai resident and petitioner K.K. Ramesh, asked the court to convert the writ petition into a “representation” to be placed before the government for an appropriate decision.
Chief Justice Bobde told him he could very well do that on his own. “You need not come to the Supreme Court for that”, he told Mr. Sukin.
The petition had made the Union Ministries of Law, Health and Social Justice parties.
It had claimed that the virus was designed by China as an “effective and catastrophic biological warfare weapon to kill mass population in India”.
It alleged there was “strong evidence” that the virus originated from China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology.
