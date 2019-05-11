Plea in SC against CCTVs in Delhi classrooms

The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from the Delhi government on a plea challenging its policy to install 1.5 lakh CCTV cameras in classrooms.

Amber Tickoo, a third-year law student at National Law University, said the cameras would “live-stream footage of adolescent students to random strangers”.

Ms. Tickoo, represented by advocates Jai Dehadrai and Srishti Kumar, said the policy is a violation of the fundamental right to privacy of the students.

The SC issued the notice on the question of staying the implementation of the policy. The case will come up in six weeks.

The petition has sought quashing of the Delhi government’s September 11, 2017, decision to instal CCTV cameras in classrooms and live-streaming the feeds to the parents of the children.

It contended that the decisions were in direct contravention to the verdict of the apex court, which has unequivocally upheld that Right to Privacy as a fundamental right under Article 21 of the Constitution.

“Providing a live feed to anyone with a user ID and password jeopardises the safety and security of young girls... and shall directly give rise to incidents of stalking and voyeurism,” it said.

The plea alleged that no steps have been taken to protect the data recorded by the CCTVs.

“This data is prone to being hacked and poses a serious threat to the privacy and security of the children as well as the teachers,” the petition stated.