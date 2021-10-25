Plea in Delhi HC for Indians’ evacuation from Afghanistan

New Delhi

25 October 2021 21:21 IST

Former spokesperson and media advisor of the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee has sought direction to issue e-visas to the “stranded persons” whose names are on the list and to facilitate their evacuation through chartered or special flights.

A PIL has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking evacuation of over 200 Indian and Afghan nationals of Indian origin who are Hindus and Sikhs by religion stranded in Afghanistan.

Parminder Pal Singh, former spokesperson and media advisor of the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee, in his petition has sought direction to issue e-visas to the “stranded persons” whose names are on the list and to facilitate their evacuation through chartered or special flights.

The petition is likely to come up for hearing this week.

